Whoopi Goldberg meets the Pope and teases Sister Act 3 set

For the past two days, Whoopi Goldberg has been noticeably absent from her moderator seat on The View, leaving co-host Joy Behar to playfully tease a revelation scheduled for Monday, October 16.

However, Goldberg herself seemingly disclosed the secret by posting a TikTok video from St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, revealing that she had just met Pope Francis.

The purpose of her trip appears to be related to the long-awaited Sister Act 3.

In the video, Goldberg hinted at potential scenes for the new film, saying: "Picture Sister Act and all the nuns standing here, waiting for the Pope to come out. Maybe that’s going to happen in the new movie."

Goldberg concluded her video today with: "Remember I said I was here and we’re looking at all these different things? I think I forgot to mention, I met the Pope today. It was pretty remarkable."

There is no information on whether Sister Mary Clarence was seeking a co-star or a blessing.

This location scouting strongly suggests that the much-discussed sequel to 1992’s Sister Act and 1993’s Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit is indeed in the works. Both Goldberg and producer Tyler Perry have talked about Sister Act 3, which is in development at Disney for a possible release on Disney+.

Over a year ago, Perry mentioned it on The View, saying: "I loved the idea of us making this happen, but the Hollywood system moves a little slower than I’d like to. We’ve got a good script. We’re off to a great start."

Since Perry's statement, Sister Act has gone viral on TikTok, with many creators recreating humorous scenes from films.

