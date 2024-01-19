Play Button
Wizards of Waverly Place reboot announced

Image: Instagram @davidhenrie
Rachael Dunphy
Grab your wands, the wizards are back!

The iconic Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place is getting a sequel.

According to Deadline, a pilot for a reboot of the show has been ordered.

Original stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie are making their return, however, it's believed the new show will centre around Henrie's character Justin Russo.

The plot is rumoured to follow Russo, now settled with his wife and kids, far from his magic life.

When a young wizard comes to him for help, he's soon thrust back into the magical world.

The show will be brought to life by the same team behind the Disney spin-off Raven's Home, with Selena Gomez acting as executive producer for the show.

It's not yet known when the pilot will air.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

