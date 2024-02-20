Play Button
Woman (35) appears in court accused of stalking Harry Styles

Woman (35) appears in court accused of stalking Harry Styles
Harry Styles, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
A Brazilian woman has appeared in court charged with stalking Harry Styles by sending him 8,000 cards in less than a month.

Myra Carvalho (35) sent the 30-year-old singer handwritten letters while in the UK as well as ordering a series of cards for him online which were sent to his address, Harrow Crown Court heard.

Carvalho had been staying at a backpacker hostel in Earls Court, west London, court documents show, having been in the UK since December.

Of the 8,000 cards sent, some were wedding cards, prosecutors allege.

Two of the letters were hand-delivered to Mr Styles’ address, the court heard.

Her family did not know she had travelled to the country, the court was told.

Appearing via video link from HMP Bronzefield wearing a black coat and gloves, she spoke only to confirm her name during the short hearing and did not indicate a plea.

Judge Karim Ezzat sent her case to be heard at the same court on April 19th.

She was remanded in custody.

By George Lithgow, PA Reporter

