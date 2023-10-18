X set to charge users annual fee

X is set to charge new users an annual fee of $1, according to Joe.ie.

This new revelation is not popular with X users.

The platform, formerly known as twitter, has rolled out a new program for testing in New Zealand and the Philippines. This annual fee would be in lieu of the current measures taken to prove 'I am not a robot' when signing in.

The new initiative is even called 'Not A Bot', a it forces users to pay in order to prove that they are not a robot, in an attempt to eliminate spam accounts and bots. This would remove the current Captcha codes when signing in.

Musk has also made measures to slash the headcount on X, and has already implemented the need to pay for a blue tag on the platform. Now as X is set to charge users an annual fee, many are considering stepping away from the platform.

Some users have taken to the platform to express their opinions on this change. On write 'I would not pay just to use the Twitter app. That would be the last straw.'

