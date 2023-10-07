Darren Kiely: First gig to US tour

Darren Kiely is the latest new Irish musician to set off on his first US tour.

Only four years ago the 'Mom and Dad' singer was playing his first gig in a pub in Cork, according to Cork Beo.

Having started out as a trad musician, Kiely exchanged his fiddle for a guitar at the age of 16. He did not venture too far from there roots. He described his sound as 'folk-infused pop,' gaining inspiration from the likes of The Lumineers and Dermot Kennedy.

During the pandemic his career really took flight over social media. He went viral, with 2.8 million views on TikTok, and has by now amassed 6 million listeners on Spotify.

After the pandemic, he moved to America, with plans of working in an accountancy firm in New York until his music career took flight, but his incredible popularity allowed him to skip this step . He now lives and writes in Nashville, Tennessee, which allows him to focus on his writing.

Darren Kiely has entered the Irish Top 50 viral charts on three occasions, and is currently at number ten in the Official Homegrowmn Charts with his latest single 'Mom and Dad'. He has also just finished his own headline Irish tour, 'The Road Home', with support from Odhran Murphy.

Kiely will be on tour with fellow viral musicians The 502s, and has recently announced performances in Cork and Galway.

