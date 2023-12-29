How Much Shane McGowan Actually Made from 'Fairytale of New York'

Have you ever wondered how much Shane MacGowan actually made from 'Fairytale of New York'? Ladbible has announced that it is approximately been worth up to £386,000 to the legendary Pogues singer each year.

The song, regarded by many has the best Christmas song of all time, was released in 1988, and featured the singer Kirsty McColl as Shane MacGowan's counterpart.

As of December this year, both vocalists of this iconic song have passed away. While cover versions emerged over the years, nobody could quite do it better than Kirsty McColl and Shane MacGowan.

While the Mirror previously reported that the Pogues frontman would have received approximately £216,000 - £260,000 per annum in royalties from the song, the Irish Times reported that he made about £386,000 every Christmas since the 80s.

Advertisement

Many fans paid tribute to the performer this year by playing 'Fairytale of New York'. It returned to the number one slot for the first time after MacGowan's death. It has been in the charts at Christmas every year since 2005.

For all the latest, check out Beat102193.com.