Picture This surprise Irish University

Picture This headline today's Other Voices in University College Cork.

The band, who burst onto the Irish music scene in 2015 with their hit "Take My Hand", played a surprise acoustic set on the university's Main Campus earlier today.

The band performed underneath a large tree between the Quad and Boole Library. Students gathered in their masses to get a glimpse of the band. The band walked around the quad performing some of their best known songs for the student body of University College Cork.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Other Voices (@othervoiceslive)

Picture This take the stage in the University tonight alongside Choice Prize nominee Niamh Regan, Cork band Cardinals and alt-jazz act Bricknasty. This is the second year that Other Voices has run from UCC, and has even put out a call for acts within the university to be in with the chance of performing at Other Voices Dingle.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University College Cork (UCC) (@universitycollegecork)

Advertisement

Other Voices has been running since 2001. This has been a gateway to stardom for generations of musicians, in Ireland and abroad.

For the best new Irish music, listen in to IrishBeats on Sunday 8-10pm.