Eight school students involved in crash between school bus and truck in Kilkenny

A collision between a truck and a school bus sees Twelve people, including eight transition year students injured.

Gardaí revealed in a press release that emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on the N77 at Ardloo, County Kilkenny this morning, Thursday, 14th December 2023.

According to the Irish independent, the collision occurred 'near the Dinan Bridge near Ardloo on the N77 Kilkenny to Ballyragget Road at around 10.20am'.

A statement by Gardaí said: “The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s was airlifted to Tallaght University Hospital with serious injuries. The bus driver, a male in is 50s was removed to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“Eight children and two adult passengers on the bus were removed from the scene by ambulance to St Lukes General Hospital, Kilkenny for treatment and assessment. Their injuries are described as not life-threatening.

“Traffic diversions are in place and the scene is currently being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

“Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the N77 in the vicinity of Ardloo at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

