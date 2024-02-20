Emergency services at scene of single-car collision in Kilkenny

Gardaí and Emergency Services are at the scene of a single-car road traffic incident in Kilkenny.

The accident happened on the N77 at the Castlecomer Roundabout.

A man in his 60s has been taken to St Lukes Hospital with serious injuries.

The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

Separately, a young woman has died in a road crash in Co. Waterford.

It happened at around 10.15 pm last night at Quilla in Tramore.

The woman who was aged in her 20's and the sole occupant of the only car involved, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has now been taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will be carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage from the area last night to come forward.

