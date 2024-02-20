Play Button
Waterford News

Woman (20s) dies in crash near Tramore

Aoife Kearns
Examinations are underway at the scene of a single-vehicle fatal road traffic collision, which claimed the life of a young woman near Tramore last night.

The incident occurred at around 10:15pm on the R685 at Quillia in Tramore, County Waterford.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, was the sole occupant of the car.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene and her body has since been removed from the scene to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The R685 at Quillia is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R685 at Quillia between 10pm and 10:20pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

