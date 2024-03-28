Kilkenny Castle most visited ticketed heritage site last year

Kilkenny Castle was the most visited ticketed OPW heritage site in 2023, with over half a million people heading to the attraction.

The Office of Public Works today announced that the number of recorded visitors last year exceeded 15.3 million, up from 15 million in 2022.

The 2023 data highlights a continued trend in number of visitors to Historic Castles, Gardens, and Monuments across the country.

The numbers show the top heritage locations in each of two categories: Paid Visitor attractions and Free Access Sites.

Advertisement

The Rock of Cashel in Tipperary also featured in the Top 10 attractions, with 357,273 people visiting the site.

The data indicates a continued upward trend and visitor interest in Ireland's cultural legacy and underscores the importance of preserving such invaluable assets for future generations.

Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan, T.D., said:

“The 780 sites under the care of the Office of Public Works contribute to the local sense of place, the local economy and are great places for domestic and international tourists to enjoy. The 2023 visitor data clearly indicates that there is a strong interest in heritage tourism and that an increasing number of visitors regard Ireland’s heritage sites as great places to visit.”

Advertisement

The Minister added:

“We have fortunate to have such a rich and diverse collection of landmarks across the country. The continued investment by the State in our heritage portfolio- from ancient monuments to medieval castles- is so important for the safeguarding and preservation of our built heritage. It is wonderful to see the continued upward trend in visitor numbers to both the paid attractions and the recreational spaces which the public can access for free, all year round.

A list of the top ten ticketed admission sites for 2023 is set out below:

Kilkenny Castle & Parklands 546,354 Dublin Castle 534,014 Rock of Cashel 357,273 Kilmainham Gaol 258,154 Dún Aonghasa 144,153 Clonmacnoise 122,718 Ross Castle 116,587 *Brú na Boinne (incl Newgrange & Knowth) 114,934 Trim Castle 113,591 Charles Fort 96,253

The Office of Public Works is responsible for caring for, maintaining, and operating 780 important heritage sites.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.