Lotto execs on the hunt for Kilkenny player who scooped top prize

The National Lottery is appealing to all Lotto players in Kilkenny city after a player won a prize totalling €42,531 in this week's draw.

The winning ticket was sold at SuperValu in Loughboy Shopping Centre on the outskirts of the city.

The player narrowly missed out on the €7,511,276 jackpot prize by matching five numbers and the bonus ball in Wednesday’s draw.

This is the second big win at the Loughboy SuperValu store in the space of twelve months following another €500,000 EuroMillions Plus prize which was won last September.

The winning Lotto numbers from last night’s draw (Wednesday 11th May) were: 06, 26, 27, 40, 41, 45 and the bonus number was: 46.

The National Lottery is asking players across the county to check their tickets and contact the National Lottery to claim their prize.

Tipperary's newest millionaire

The positive news is hot on the heels of a more substantial Lotto win in Tipperary last month.

A lotto player in Tipp was one million Euro richer today after matching the winning numbers 4, 16, 22, 29, 37, 38 and the bonus number 10.

The National Lottery has been urging all ticket holders in the Premier County to check their numbers carefully.

It is not yet known if the winner(s) has come forward.

Sarah Ruane from the National Lottery outlined the steps that the lucky winner should take at the time:

"The advice to all of our Daily Million players and county Tipperary is to check their tickets, [to] see if they are the winner of the one million euro life-changing prize and if they are they should sign the back of the ticket keep it somewhere safe and make contact with the National Lottery claims team as soon as possible, so we can make arrangements to claim their prize."

