Lotto player in Kilkenny becomes millionaire just in time for Christmas

It could be a life-changing Christmas for a lucky Lotto player in Kilkenny who became an overnight millionaire following Saturday night’s bumper Lotto draw. An online player in Co. Kilkenny matched all six numbers in the Lotto Plus 1 draw to scoop the €1 million top prize. The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Kilkenny ticketholder.

The winning numbers in the Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 01, 02, 03, 11, 32, 35 and the Bonus: 42.

Also celebrating today is a North County Dublin player who won the special 'forgotten' €1,000,500 Lotto Plus Raffle prize. The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the AppleGreen store at Roundtower in Lusk in North County Dublin.



This special €1 million Raffle prize was returned to players after a ticket holder in Monaghan missed a prize claim last November for a Lotto Plus Raffle prize of €1,000,500 which they won on Saturday 19th August.



The Lotto Plus Raffle typically sees between 60 and 120 winners of €500 in every draw but last night’s draw saw ONE Dublin player enjoy an even higher windfall due to a special Raffle event.

Each of the tickets with the winning Lotto Plus Raffle number drawn in the draw were entered into a once-off random draw where one ticket was selected to win an additional prize of €1 million. While every ticket holder who had the winning Raffle number won €500, one player won €1 million, in addition to the usual €500 prize.

The winning Raffle number was: 9652 While there were an incredible 119,000 prize winners in Saturday's bumper Lotto draw, there was no winner of the €9.8 million jackpot on offer which rolls to an estimated €10.2 million next Wednesday.

The National Lottery is advising all big prize winners over the festive season to sign the back of their winning tickets and keep them safe. They should make contact with the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize early in the New Year.