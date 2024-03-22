Two jailed for Christmas burglary and criminal damage in Kilkenny

Two men have been jailed for their role in a violent burglary and criminal damage that happened on Christmas Day of 2022, in Co Kilkenny.

31-year-old Glen Murphy of 7 Kyleshall, Raheendoran, Co Carlow and 35-year-old Colin Murphy, of 7 Kyleshall, Raheendoran, Co Carlow were both sentenced at Kilkenny Circuit Court yesterday by Judge Cormac Quinn, for their involvement in the incidents which took place on December 25th 2022.

At around 10.30 pm that night, Gardaí received several calls regarding a stolen tractor, criminal damage, and alleged assaults unfolding in the Ballygurteen area of Paulstown, Co Kilkenny.

It involved several victims, with one person in particular severely beaten by the two men.

Yesterday, the two men were convicted of several counts, including criminal damage, assaults, and theft.

Both men were sentenced to 12 years in prison, with the last two years to be suspended for five years.

They’ve entered into a bond concerning their suspension periods.

