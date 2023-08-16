Why you shouldn't kill spiders in your home

Are you the resident spider killer in your house? Time for a career change!

Experts are warning you should never kill spiders in your home, or you may end up with more problems.

These eight- legged creepy crawlies are actually a helpful addition to households; spiders will remove other bugs and pests from your home.

Spiders, as you know, feed on other insects, trapping flies, wasps,moths and other pesty bugs in their webs. If you kill or remove a spider from your home, you will face an influx of other creepy crawlies. Would you prefer a kitchen full of flies or a house with just one little spider?

Unfortunately, the old saying is true, spiders really are more scared of you than you are of them. And while its very rare that a spider will bite you, most of their bites are harmless.

If you do suffer from serious arachnophobia and would rather spiders were kept out at all costs, one tip is to diligently remove other insects, with regular spraying and cleaning. Spiders will only come in to your home if they can feed on other insects, so if you cut off their food source, they're less likely to stick around. According to Ultimate Pest Control you can also seal all entry points to avoid spidey visitors.

