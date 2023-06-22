World's first 'spit' pregnancy tests coming to Ireland

The first-ever saliva-based pregnancy tests are now available in the UK and Ireland.

Salistick, from UK company Abingdon Simply Test, is offering a welcome alternative to urine-based pregnancy tests, with the ability to test for pregnancy any place, any time.

The test is based on a new technology that detects the pregnancy hormone Beta-hCG in saliva. Users are recommended to take the test a few days after a missed period for accuracy. The result is shown within 15 minutes and has shown 97.35% accuracy when taken two days after a missed period.

The Salistick pregnancy test is now available at Superdrug stores in Ireland and the UK. Speaking to Metro UK , Healthcare Director at Superdrug Caris Newson said: "It has been nearly 50 years since the launch of the first at-home urine pregnancy test, and there haven't been many advancements in this field. We are excited to bring this innovative product to our customers."

It is reported the tests are retailing in Superdrug stores at €11.99 in Ireland and £9.99 in the U.K.

