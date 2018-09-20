The Féile Classical (formerly known as the Trip to Tipp) will take place at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Co Tipperary this Friday, 21 and Saturday, 22 September 2018.

The concert line-up features several of the bands who took to the stage nearly three decades ago, The Stunning, Something Happens and Hothouse Flowers.

Up to 10,000 people are expected to attend this event.

Traffic travelling to the event will be directed along designated routes to ensure that they arrive at the car park designated for that route.

Each route will be colour coded and will coincide with the car parks in that area.

Access Routes:

There will be 3 primary vehicle access routes to the event. These routes will be colour coded as follows:

Red – Vehicles approaching from East/South

Blue – Vehicles approaching from North/West

Purple – Local vehicular traffic via R660

Emergency Routes:

Emergency routes will be maintained for all emergency services. They will be designated as a yellow route.

Signage:

All routes to and from the concert venue and car parks will be clearly signposted – the organisers in conjunction with An Garda Siochana will ensure adequate signage is in place the day before the event to help ease traffic flow and for information of patrons attending the event and more especially as patrons leave the event to return to their vehicles.

Security:

Secure and lock their vehicles, leave no valuables on display. Please park in supervised car parks.

Ploughing Traffic:

Patrons should note that the National Ploughing Championships are taking place in Tullamore on Friday the 21st of September 2018 and there will be extra traffic returning from here through Thurles town at the same time as concert goers are arriving.

Please ensure you allow extra time for your journey to Féile.

