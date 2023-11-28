12 things to do in the South East this Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, there's a whole host of festival things to do in the South East.

Across the five counties, we've gathered the top attractions in the region this Christmas!

Winterval

Ireland's biggest Christmas festival is right here in the South East, with a mix of free and ticketed events.

Winterval runs for the entire month of December in Waterford City and includes Waterford on Ice, the Winterval Mini Express Train and the Waterford Eye.

The festival began earlier this month, and events run right up until the 23rd of December.

Yulefest

Kilkenny's Christmas festival includes its festive Christmas markets, the Medieval Mile run, and a huge fireworks display on December 22nd to celebrate the start of the Christmas holidays.

On Saturday, December 9th, the Santa Truck will arrive in the city where kids young, and young at heart can come aboard and see Santa's Grotto.

Although the event is free, Santa's helpers will be fundraising for the LauraLynn Hospice.

Wexford Winterland

Wexford Winterland is offering something for all the family this Christmas.

Santa's North Pole experience runs on the quay until December 23rd, and Santa and Mrs Claus can even communicate through Lámh.

For any visitors with sensory issues, Wexford Winterland is offering an adapted Santa visit, with lights and sounds adapted to fit your family's needs.

The Christmas Tractors of Carrick-on-Suir

The annual Tipperary Christmas Tractor parade takes place on December 16th.

Each year, the farmers of the South East light up their tractors and head out on the road for some Christmas cheer.

Back for its tenth year, the tractor convoy will arrive in Carrick-on-Suir at 7 pm on December 16th, where there'll be vendors, amusements and more.

Delta Sensory Gardens Christmas Lights

Delta Sensory Gardens's Christmas Lights display is open until December 21st on the outskirts of Carlow town.

As well as a display that rivals those in the capital, Delta is offering a Sensory Santa experience and a Christmas market on Sunday, December 17th.

Wexford on Ice

Wexford on Ice returns on December 1st, and runs right up until Sunday, January 7th.

The ice rink stays open until 9 pm each night, offers a student rate, and even a 'skate with your date' offer.

The Enchanted Garden

Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens in Tramore, County Waterford was recently ranked one of Ireland's Hidden Gems.

This Christmas, their popular Enchanted Garden Christmas light show runs for the month of December.

The gardens are committed to helping the environment, and say all lights used for the event are extremely low voltage.

Thurles Christmas Skyfest

The Thurles Christmas Skyfest takes place on December 10th, with fireworks, funfair rides and live music in the town park.

There'll also be train rides for the younger visitors to bring them to Santa's Grotto.

Santa Paws at Mountainview Markets

We can't forget furry friends this Christmas, and Mountainview Markets in Kilkenny isn't forgetting about them either.

The ever-popular markets in Ballyhale are back for the festive period and will welcome Santa Paws on Sunday, December 10th and 17th.

Mountainview Markets are a great option for finding local Christmas gifts, and they're dog-friendly too.

Tinryland Christmas Lights

It might not be your typical Christmas event, but two Carlow families have lit up their homes for charity.

The homes, based in Tinryland, Co.Carlow, have decorated their houses and gardens in order to fundraise for Éist Cancer Support Centre.

The lights have been on since mid-November and will glow until 10 pm each night in the run-up to Christmas.

Jingle Bell Rockout

The students of Music Generation Kilkenny will bring a free open-air concert to the city on December 1oth.

The young musicians will showcase their skills on the Yulefest Bandstand on the parade from 12 noon with some festive classics.

Buskaid

Buskaid takes place in Waterford City on December 22nd.

A charity appeal, the goal of the event is to raise funds for Tinteán Housing, a Waterford-based homeless charity.

There'll be live music across the city, where buskers will fill the streets with Christmas music for a good cause.

Special guests are due to appear across the day before a performance by the High Hopes Choir closes out the evening.