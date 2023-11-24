Bring your dog to Santa Paws in the South East

We usually think of bringing our kids to see Santa this time of year, but why not get our furry friends involved too?

Bring your pup to meet Santa Paws, get their picture taken with the big man himself, and they might even bag a Christmas bone!

There are Santa Paws locations across the country this Christmas, including the South East.

Here's where you can bring your furry friend to meet Santa;

Carlow

Maxi Zoo stores all across Ireland are bringing Santa magic this year. Maxi Zoo Carlow, located at the Four Lakes Retail Park will welcome Santa on Saturday, December 9th.

Kilkenny

Santa Paws will be visiting two locations in Kilkenny this Christmas. Mountain View Markets in Ballyhale will hold their Santa Paws event on Sunday, December 10th and 17th.

Nore Valley Park's Christmas Experience, located at McDonagh Junction are also welcoming Santa Paws this Christmas.

Tipperary

Maxi Zoo Clonmel is the only location in Tipperary that Santa Paws will visit. Maxi Zoo's Santa Paws events are also completely free!

Waterford

Maxi Zoo Waterford, located at the Butlerstown Retail Park on the outskirts of the city also holds its Santa Paws events on Saturday, December 9th.

Wexford

Just one Santa Paws event will be held in Wexford this Christmas. Maxi Zoo Gorey will host Sants Paws from 12-4 pm on Saturday, December 9th.

