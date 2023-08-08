181 people arrested for drink and drug driving over bank holiday weekend

Every half an hour over the bank holiday weekend, someone in Ireland was arrested for drink or drug driving.

181 people in total were arrested for the offenses, despite warnings from gardaí.

Figures are being released daily as part of the gardaí’s Road Enforcement Campaign over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

More than 700 cars were also detected driving over the speed limit on Bank Holiday Monday, nearly double the 381 cars detected the day before.

Advertisement

There have been calls for more education about the dangers of driving under the influence.

Leo Leighio from the Irish Road Victims' Association thinks cars should be fitted with breathalysers.

"The Government can do more with their advertising. Instead of doubling fines, double penalty points, confiscate cars.

"The manufacture's can do more as well. Why can't cars be fitted with intoxicator gadgets, where the car won't start unless you breathe into it, if it detects any alcohol the car won't start".

Advertisement

By Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.