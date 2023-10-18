Adele speaks on being a 'borderline alcoholic' in her 20s

Singer Adele has revealed that she was 'borderline alcoholic' when she was in her 20s and admits she 'misses alcohol.'

The rumour has it crooner also revaked that she has stopped drinking for three and a half months.

Speaking at her Vegas show this weekend, Adele said: 'I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago. It's boring. I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my twenties, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine.'

Talking to a fan who was drinking all day she added: 'So enjoy your whiskey sour. I'm very, very jealous.'

According to the Daily Mail, Adele is planning a week of partying in between her Vegas shows as she celebrates her son Angelo's 11th birthday on Thursday.

Adele revealed at her gig: 'This week my son turns 11 years old. Can you believe that? We have got a busy week coming celebrating him. He is very much like me because I take my birthday very seriously'

'So it is a whole week or a month celebration which I think everyone should treat their birthday like.

'From a very young age he seems to have adopted the same point of view, which isn’t quite as fun. He is my son and obviously I adore him and he is like "can I do this and do that.’"

'“I am like "that is very expensive. You are 11 shouldn’t we be having a tea party still?“But you know eleven year-olds in 2023 are like going on 25?'

'He is more savvy in every way than I am and I ever have been or ever will be. That is my week So I guess my update next week will be, being a bullied mother probably!'

