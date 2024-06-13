Aer Lingus pilots vote in favour of strike action

Aer Lingus pilots voted in favour of industrial action on Wednesday night.

They are seeking wage hikes of over 20 per cent after rejecting a pay rise of 9 per cent brokered at the Labour Court.

The Irish Airline Pilots' Association (IALPA) says 97.7 per cent of the ballots returned were in favour of industrial action, up to and including strike.

Aer Lingus says a strike would be unnecessary and regrettable, resulting in significant disruption to the airline's customers and other employees.

It says talks are ongoing, and it's also willing to seek the support of the Workplace Relations Commission to explore further solutions.

As the Irish Times reports, Ialpa president Mark Tighe said the union would announce what action it might take “in due course” but said he hoped the company’s management would “come to its senses”.

“The result of this ballot shows the resolve and determination of our members to get a fair share of the large profits that Aer Lingus are making,“, said Mr Tighe.

He said pay at the airline had failed to keep pace with that at airlines like British Airways, Lufthansa and Virgin Atlantic in recent years.

At least seven days’ notice would have to be given of any strike action but this would cause enormous disruption for customers of the airline as the peak of the summer holiday period approaches.

By Kenneth Fox

