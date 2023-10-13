Alan Hughes reveals stalking nightmare

Following Holly Willoughby's departure from this morning, Ireland AM presenter Alan Hughes reveals his own stalking nightmare, according to Extra.ie.

A man was arrested earlier this year for plotting to murder Willoughby, resulting in the This Morning presenter leaving the role.

Alan Hughes has since revealed that he has also had issues with stalking in the past. A man discovered where Hughes lived, and visited while Hughes was alone in the house.

He said "I had a stalker who came up to my house and knocked on my door. We had to get the police and everything. Literally knocked on my door, he was in a mental hospital. Those things can happen. We has to get the police up to the station because he was mentioning other presenters and knew where they lived. He said I met him out in town - I had never met him."

He stated that he can understand why Willoughby chose to quit, saying that her health and family should be paramount following her ordeal.

There are talks of many Irish presenters set to replace Willoughby as the presenter of This Morning on ITV, including former Late Late Show presenter, Ryan Tubridy.