Alcohol ban could be introduced to all army barracks amid report into bullying and sexual assault

Dayna Kearney
A full ban on alcohol in army barracks could be introduced, following the damning report into bullying and sexual assault in the Defence Forces this week.

It's recommended an inquiry into the treatment of female and lower-ranking male soldiers, adding that it's not a safe working environment, and, at best, barely tolerates women.

According to the Sunday Independent, the government is putting pressure on senior military figures to ban alcohol in all barracks, amid reports of the regular spiking of drinks and predatory behaviour when alcohol is present.

The reported behaviours existed for decades and they continue to exist unchallenged and unaddressed and sometimes are even rewarded.

Some of the findings from this week's report include:

Female members are advised to keep two locks on their bedroom doors to stave off forceable entry. They've barricaded their quarters in some cases to prevent sexual assault.

There are repeated and regular incidents of drinks being spiked. There has been hidden cameras in showers and senior officers grooming recruits.

In response to the findings, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has committed to overhauling and modernising laws governing the Defence Forces, as well as setting up a judge-led statutory inquiry.

