Alcohol worth over €220,000 seized in Wexford

Alcohol worth over €220,000 seized in Wexford
Photo: Revenue
Joleen Murphy
Over the course of the last week, Revenue officers seized over 53,300 litres of alcohol.

All of the alcohol seized had a combined retail value of approximately €220,0000, at Rosslare Europort, in Co. Wexford.

All seizures were made as a result of routine profiling.

Multiple Discoveries

On Thursday April 27th, Revenue officers seized approximately 25,392 litres of beer with a retail value of approximately €101,250, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €47,500.

The consignment arrived in an accompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France. The trailer carrying the alcohol products was also seized.

On Friday April 28th, Revenue officers seized approximately 26,092 litres of beer with a retail value of over €104,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €48,700.

This consignment arrived in an unaccompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

Again, the trailer carrying the alcohol products was also seized.

Separately on Friday April 29th, Revenue officers seized 1,066 litres of wine with a retail value of approximately €13,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €7,000.

This consignment arrived in an unaccompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

Finally, on Monday May 1st, Revenue officers seized approximately 778 litres of beer with a retail value of over €3,100, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €1,500.

These beverages were discovered in an accompanied trailer that had arrived from Dunkirk, France.

Investigations into all four seizures are ongoing.

 

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

