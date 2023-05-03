Alcohol worth over €220,000 seized in Wexford

Over the course of the last week, Revenue officers seized over 53,300 litres of alcohol.

All of the alcohol seized had a combined retail value of approximately €220,0000, at Rosslare Europort, in Co. Wexford.

All seizures were made as a result of routine profiling.

Multiple Discoveries

On Thursday April 27th, Revenue officers seized approximately 25,392 litres of beer with a retail value of approximately €101,250, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €47,500.

The consignment arrived in an accompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France. The trailer carrying the alcohol products was also seized.

On Friday April 28th, Revenue officers seized approximately 26,092 litres of beer with a retail value of over €104,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €48,700.

This consignment arrived in an unaccompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

Again, the trailer carrying the alcohol products was also seized.

Separately on Friday April 29th, Revenue officers seized 1,066 litres of wine with a retail value of approximately €13,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €7,000.

This consignment arrived in an unaccompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

Finally, on Monday May 1st, Revenue officers seized approximately 778 litres of beer with a retail value of over €3,100, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €1,500.

These beverages were discovered in an accompanied trailer that had arrived from Dunkirk, France.

Investigations into all four seizures are ongoing.

