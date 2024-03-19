Aldi recalls tortilla wraps due to possible contamination with metal pieces

Aldi has issued an emergency product recall notice due to a possible contamination with pieces of metal.

The recall was issued concerning Village Bakery's eight white tortilla wrap packs.

The supermarket said the recall affects all batches and all best-before dates up to and including April 29th, 2024, across all regions.

The product codes for the relevant packs are 68150, 835475, and 383422.

Aldi said it has removed the impacted products from shelves.

Those who have purchased the product are advised not to eat the wraps, and return the pack to Aldi to receive a refund.

The supermarket added that Irish customers with queries regarding the recall may contact the Aldi help centre on 1800-991 828.

