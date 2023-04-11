Four young teens involved in yesterday's collision all attended the same school

Muireann Duffy

A special 'critical incident' response will be implemented at a country Galway school today after the deaths of two young teenagers in a road crash.

The 14 year old boy and girl were killed early yesterday when the car they were in hit a tree just outside Headford.

Two other teenagers, a 13 year old boy and 14 year old girl, are still being treated for 'serious' injuries in hospital.

All four were students of the Presentation College in Headford, where specialist counselling services will be made available to students and staff this morning.

The school released the following statement following the tragic news yesterday.

"We have lost two treasured members of our school community today and two other members of our community are injured.

"We pray for all the families and friends of those involved that they may be granted some peace and succour at this tragic time.

"We also pray for our own school community, that we may find the strength to support each other and carry on.

"We ask for your support, prayers and the space to grieve as a school community.

"The study hall will be open tomorrow from 11 am to 2 pm for anyone who needs the support of their school community.

"Please read the letter sent out to all families as it contains important guidance at this difficult time."

Local Councillor for Headford Andrew Reddington says the there is a deep sense of shock and sadness in the community.

"There is a dark cloud over the whole area.

"The main school in Headford, the Presentation College, all of these kids would have been in that school, they would have known each other and they would have been friends.

"I would like to take this opportunity to say to the families that we are all thinking of you.

"We are very sorry for the loss of their children and indeed the community will rally behind you."

Single Vehicle Collision

The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 6am on Monday morning at Glennagarraun in the Ballyfruit area of Headford.

Gardaí confirmed the vehicle had four occupants, two boys and two girls, all of whom were described as "young teenagers".

One of the boys was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three remaining occupants were taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment.

One of the girls was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.

The road has been closed to traffic as forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination and local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are urging witnesses, including those with camera footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda station on 093-708 40, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.