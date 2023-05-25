All you need to know if you're heading to Marlay Park this summer

People heading to gigs at Marlay Park this summer are being reminded to dress appropriately and to plan ahead.

Five concerts are being held at the Dublin venue over the next few weeks.

Arctic Monkeys, Dermot Kennedy, The Weeknd and Def Leppard and Motley Crue are lined up for five gigs at Marley Park.

Anyone heading along is being asked to remember that its a residential area and the local community should be respected.

Concert goers are asked not to engage in anti-social behaviour and not to park in any estates.

Tips to make sure you stay safe and have fun include dressing appropriately for the Irish weather, planning your transport there and back and storing your ticket in your phone's digital wallet.

What Not To Bring

The music promoters have released a list of what to do and what not to do when planning ahead of Marlay Park concerts.

You're not allowed to bring drink to the venue and a number of other items also aren't allowed in- from selfie sticks to drones.

The list includes no backpacks, large handbags, bags over A4 size, garden furniture, deckchairs, fold up chairs or shooting sticks, umbrellas, selfie sticks, flares/fireworks, laser pens, megaphone/air horns, aerosols, spray cans, smoke & gas canisters, nitrous oxide & any associated equipment, glass, drones’, professional cameras with a detachable lens, video cameras, audio recording devices.

Items left unattended will be removed and disposed of accordingly.

Full list of prohibited items and for more information on travel options please visit www.mcd.ie

