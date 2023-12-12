Almost three quarters of the top 1% of earners in 2022 were male

Almost three-quarters of the top 1 percent of earners in the State last year were male, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The figures indicate an almost even split between those in active employment, with 51.3 percent male and 48.7 percent female.

But in the category of the top 10 percent of earners, 70.3 percent were male and 29.7 percent were female.

Of those with earnings in the top 1 percent, 74.8 percent were male and 25.2 percent were female.

The median annual earnings by gender, meaning the number in the middle of the data set, was 45,537 a year for males and €37,782 a year for females.

For those within the top 10 percent of earnings, €121,426 was the median earning for male earners and €115,950 was the median earnings for female earners.

For those within the top 1 percent of earnings, the median earnings were €285,672 for men and €277,613 for women.

The median annual earnings by county were highest in Dublin at €46,136 a year, lowest in Donegal at €33,523, with an average of €41,823 nationally.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

