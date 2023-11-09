Animal Bars set to be axed

Animal Bars are soon to be no longer.

After about 60 years, Nestle is set to scrap the iconic chocolate which features moulds of your favourite animals.

The company said it was "due to the low performance of the product and a decline in sales".

"We are very sorry to disappoint fans of Caramac," Nestle said in a statement.

"There has been a steady decline in its sales over the past few years and unfortunately we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it.

"We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but this change will enable us to focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight consumers' tastebuds."

Meanwhile, the iconic Caramac bar is also set to be axed.

