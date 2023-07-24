Play Button
Appeal for help to find missing man from Tipperary

Gardaí are seeking information after driver fled from fatal crash
Joleen Murphy
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 72-year-old Richard Wall who is missing from his home on Ballylynch, Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary.

Richard was last seen in Ballylynch on the morning of Saturday 22nd July, 2023 at approximately 11.30a.m.Richard is described as being 5' 5" in height with a slight build.

Richard has shoulder length bushy white hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue shirt, black trousers, a white and blue light jacket and black runners.Gardaí and Richard’s family are concerned for his welfare.Anyone with information on Richard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

