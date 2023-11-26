Play Button
Appeal for information after man injured in ‘suspected hit-and-run’

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered “significant injuries” in a “suspected hit-and-run” collision in Derry.

The man, aged in his 60s, was said to be in a critical condition in hospital.

The incident happened in the Fergleen Park area of Derry in the early hours of Sunday.

A police spokesperson said officers received a report just after 8.30 am that a man aged in his 60s had been taken to hospital shortly before 5.15 am with significant injuries.

“We believe the man was potentially hit by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene in the Fergleen Park area,” they said.

“Initial medical treatment was provided and the man was transported to hospital by our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“His condition remains critical at this time.”

Police have appealed for anyone who was travelling in the Fergleen Park area between 4.30 am and 5 am on Sunday morning, to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and call officers on 101 with any information they may have.

By Rebecca Black, PA

Keep up to date with all of the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

