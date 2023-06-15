Play Button
Play Button
News

Appeal for missing girl (13) who may have travelled to Tipperary

Appeal for missing girl (13) who may have travelled to Tipperary
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are continuing to seek the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl.

Ellen O'Reilly went missing in Kingscourt, Co. Cavan on Wednesday afternoon of June 7th 2023.

Ellen was last seen at approximately 4.30pm on Wednesday the 7th.

It is believed that Ellen may have travelled to the Tipperary area.

Advertisement

Ellen is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slight build.

She has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Ellen was wearing a grey hooded jumper, blue jeans and silver shoes.

Anyone with information on Ellen's whereabouts is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement

 

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Kilkenny News 1

Kilkenny fraudster Catriona Carey calls for crunch meeting with RTÉ chief

 By Jayde Maher
Waterford News 2

Waterford Councillor shocked as he witnesses 'small child' inside clothing bank

 By Shaun Connolly
Life 3

Countries with largest average penis size revealed

 By Michelle Heffernan
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement