Appeal for missing woman and her four children

Gardaí are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman and her four children.

They've been missing from their home for eight days.

32-year-old Martina Ward and her four children have been missing from their home in Ballaghaderreen in Roscommon since Wednesday, June 28th.

She and 5-year-old Charlie, 4-year-old Edward, 2-year-old Tom and 10-month-old Emily were last seen on Main Street, Swords in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí say they've ongoing concerns for the well-being of Martina and the four children.

Anyone who has seen them or has any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí.

