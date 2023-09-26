Appeal for witnesses following assault in Kilkenny

Gardai in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses after a man was hospitalised following an assault in the city.

A 36-year-old man sustained a head injury in the incident which happened at the Weir View at around 8:40 pm on Sunday evening.

He is in Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as 'serious.'

Gardai arrested a man in his 40's in the early hours of yesterday (Monday) morning and and he's since appeared before Kilkenny District Court this morning

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Weir View between 8 pm and 9 pm on Sunday evening to contact them. They also want anyone who may have camera footage to get it touch.

