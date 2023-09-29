Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore, Co. Waterford chosen for Beat Fleet Party for their Solas Schools for Life Fundraiser

For the past 4 weeks we’ve been encouraging schools to go orange for Solas on October 6th and raise vital funds for the Solas Cancer Support Centre with Solas Schools for Life.

Over 8,000 students have been registered to take part in schools across the South East and we promised a Beat Fleet party to ONE randomly selected school!

That school is… Ardscoil na Mara in Tramore, Co. Waterford.

Megan visited the school to hear about their fundraiser...

Advertisement

A big thanks to all the schools who have registered to take part, we’re looking forward to hearing how your event goes on October 6th!

There is plenty of time to organise a fundraiser in your school as all funds raised for the Solas Cancer Support Centre are hugely appreciated, if you would like to take part you can register your school to take part on solascentre.ie.

Advertisement

Your fundraiser can be anything:

Wear some orange clothing to school

Have a 5KM walk at the school

Bring some Orange fruit to school on that day….. the options are endless!

This year, UPMC Sports Medicine have also come onboard and will deliver a one hour session with all secondary school’s who register. They will talk through warm up and down exercises, stretching, running techniques and more, all in preparation for this years Solas Run and Walk for Life!

Head to solascentre.ie to register!