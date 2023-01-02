Arrest made after man seriously injured in alleged bottle attack

Olivia Kelleher

A man has been arrested in Cork city after a 59-year-old man almost bled to death after he sustained a slash wound to the head on New Year's Day.

Gardaí were called to a house on Magazine Road on the southside of Cork city shortly before 5pm on Sunday.

Officers were told by a tenant that another man living in the house had incurred serious injuries after allegedly being struck with a bottle.

Gardaí found the injured man in the property with a towel to his head and he was bleeding heavily.

They attempted to stop the bleeding by compressing the head wound and an ambulance was called.

The victim was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he was examined by medics and later underwent emergency surgery. He required a number of blood transfusions and is now in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

A garda source indicated the incident was "touch and go" and it could have been a "close run thing".

The injured man sustained a severed artery and lost a huge amount of blood.

The alleged incident occurred after a group of men who were living in the rented accommodation decided to have a few drinks on Sunday. An argument subsequently broke out and the victim was allegedly hit with a bottle.

Gardaí arrested the man, who was reportedly highly intoxicated, at the scene after he became abusive towards officers.

The Latvian man is being detained at Togher Garda station where he is being questioned by gardaí in relation to the incident.

A forensic examination has been carried out at the scene on Magazine Road and witness statements have been taken.

Members of the public who were in the area between 4pm and 5pm on New Year's Day who may have information relating to the incident are asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021-494 7120.