Ashling Murphy's killer a 'vicious monster' who must never be able to harm another woman – victim's brother

Ashling Murphy's brother has described her murderer as a "vicious monster" who subjected his victim to "incomprehensible violence" and must never be able to harm another woman again.

Cathal Murphy, flanked by his grieving parents Kathleen and Ray, his sister Amy, and Ashling's boyfriend Ryan Casey, addressed the media at the steps of the Criminal Courts of Justice building on Thursday following Jozef Puska's conviction for murdering Ashling while she walked along the Grand Canal in Tullamore on a January afternoon last year.

Mr Murphy thanked the jury for their verdict, saying: "Sitting through the harrowing evidence of this trial was not an easy task and we will be forever grateful for their patience and resilience throughout this incredibly difficult process.

"Ashling was subjected to incomprehensible violence by a predator who was not known to her. While we do not glory in any conviction, we recognise the importance of holding accountable those who would commit such terrible atrocities."

He said that while the judicial process will not bring Ashling back, or heal the family's wounds, "we are relieved that this verdict delivers justice".

"It is simply imperative that this vicious monster can never harm another woman again," he added.

Mr Murphy asked the media to "please, please" respect the family's privacy as they "continue to process and grieve the loss of our darling Ashling".

'Unwavering support'

Ryan Casey also spoke to the media to thank the "family, friends and community for their unwavering support since our Ashling was stolen from us 22 months ago".

He said that the outpouring of love and support was "felt in abundance from the Irish people, both on a national and international level, as they stood in solidarity with our family to both mourn the loss of our beautiful, talented Ashling and to condemn gender-based brutality with visceral repulsion".

He added: "Ashling was a vibrant, intelligent and highly motivated young woman who embodied so many great traits and qualities of the Irish people and its communities.

"Her life had a huge impact on so many of those around her and she was the epitome of a perfect role model for every little girl to look up to and strive to be.

"She was not only an integral part of our family but she was also a huge shining light in our community, a community in which year in year out, she gave back as best she could."

Mr Casey thanked the gardaí for their "robust and thorough investigation" and the prosecution legal team, the presiding judge, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, and the family liaison officers and victim support at court who were "always there for us, willing to help".

