‘Ask WIT’ CAO offers available now on Beat website

20 August 2018

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) helps prospective students make the right decisions and gives support to parents in a number of ways.

WIT has again teamed up with Beat 102-103 to offer Beat listeners the Ask WIT CAO offers web chat on www.beat102103.com/cao.

From Monday, 20 August WIT is running CAO offers Ask WIT events which consist of live online Q&As, a drop-in centre, and phone/text support.

To help people make the right CAO choice, WIT is hosting a week of CAO offers live web chats on www.beat102103.com/cao starting at 6am on Monday 20 August and running 9am-5pm all week.

Parents and students with questions relating to a CAO offer can phone a dedicated support team on 051 834176 / 834177 from 7am on Monday 20 August and 9am-5pm all week. Prospective WIT students and their parents can also text any questions or queries they have to WIT’s WhatsApp 087-3771770.

A CAO offers drop-in centre will run between 10am and 3pm on Monday-Wednesday, 20-22 August on WIT’s Cork Road Campus where a member of the School’s Outreach team will be on hand to answer questions in person.

See www.wit.ie for Ask WIT details.

