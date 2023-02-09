Audience buzz around Beat continues to grow 20 years on

159,000 people now tune in to Beat every week.

JNLR listenership figures released on Thursday, February 9th have revealed that Beat’s highly engaged audience continues to grow as the station enters its 20th year.

The latest listenership figures* show that Beat has increased its weekly audience by 5,000 people. Your regional radio station now has 159,000 listeners who tune in every week, compared to 154,000 twelve months ago.

2023 sees Beat enter its 20th year — having first aired on Tuesday, July 1st, 2003, and becoming Ireland’s first regional radio station in the process.

Niall, Sho and show producer Cillian also have cause to celebrate as Beat Breakfast broke yet another listenership figure with an incredible 51,000 tuning in every morning.

Welcoming the news, Beat Breakfast presenter and Head of Station Sound Niall Power said:

“Our team is forever bringing fresh ideas to the table, particularly when it comes to reaching out to our younger digital-native audience. Our much-loved and ever-so-slightly controversial podcast, Daily Dilemma Uncensored, is bringing a fresh new audience to our breakfast show. Meanwhile, our all-new digital studio is delivering a visual aspect to the show we never had before. We look forward to welcoming more new listeners in the future to add to our consistently loyal fanbase.”

Other highlights include increased listenership for Beat’s midweek evening offerings and an incredibly positive weekend showing, with Beat’s Big Saturday attracting 55,000 listeners.

Beat dominates national stations in the South East when it comes to daily reach in the 15-34 age category with 44% of under 35-year-olds surveyed tuning in to Beat every day – that’s more than RTÉ 2FM (15%), Today FM (18%), Newstalk and RTÉ Radio 1 (both at 4%).

Commenting on the positive news, Beat CEO, Gabrielle Cummins, said:

“Today’s JNLR results don’t lie; they highlight a powerful story about the resilience of radio. 20 years since we began our journey at Beat the medium is more powerful than ever. On radio, you are always front and centre, grabbing the full attention of the audience. Add to that a highly engaged digital-savvy fanbase and you have a successful recipe for continued audience growth.”

SOURCE: JNLR/IPSOS/MRBI 2022-4