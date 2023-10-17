Banjo burglary in Waterford

According to WLR, a banjo burglary has taken place in Waterford.

A Belmont Heights resident reported the banjo missing from Ferrybank, Waterford City.

Gardaí in Waterford are appealing to anyone who saw a person around the location with a banjo to testify.

Speaking to WLR, Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Deirdre O'Neill stated that the "owner is very anxious to have this returned."

The Gardaí believe that the banjo burglary occurred around 5pm on Sunday evening, leaving the owner of the instrument "devastated".

"Needless to say this is a conspicuous incident to have occurred," said Sgt O'Neill "People may have seen somebody walking in the area with a banjo."

Oddly, banjo case was left at the gate of the property.

