Billionaire inventor James Dyson linked to Ireland's most expensive house sale

Billionaire British inventor and designer James Dyson is understood to be the new owner of Ballynatray House in Co Waterford, which was on the market with a price tag of over €30 million.

The 76-year-old, who made his €10 billion fortune when he designed and created an innovative bagless vacuum, controls over 35,000 acres of land in the UK. His landholding equals that of Britain's King Charles.

At over €30 million, Ballynatray House now holds an Irish price record for a private house or estate, according to the Irish Examiner.

Ballynatray is an 18th-century Georgian mansion set in 850 acres of countryside, with views over the River Blackwater. It is located upriver of Youghal, Co Cork.

The first recorded house on the site was built in the early part of the 17th century, only to be virtually destroyed in 1645. It was later rebuilt by successive generations.

James Dyson primarily resides in Dodington Park, a 300-acre Georgian estate in Gloucestershire in England. He purchased that estate for £15 million in 2003.

In addition to his extensive property portfolio in Britain, he purchased a £43 million luxury penthouse in Singapore in 2019. Even at that astronomical figure, Mr Dyson was said to have bought it at a “bargain price” several million under the asking price.

Wine cellar, pool and cabana

The 21,108 sq ft property has a 12-metre swimming pool, roof terrace, cabana, jacuzzi room, bar facilities, 600-bottle wine cellar, two kitchens and an entertainment room.

It also offers an around-the-clock butler service and an administration worker who arranges private jet travel or charters a yacht for Mr Dyson.

It is also strongly rumoured that he also owns a £26.5 million bungalow opposite Singapore’s Unesco-listed Botanic Gardens, which was also purchased in 2019. He also has properties in France as well as a 300ft superyacht.

Ballynatray House was offered for sale by Henry Gwyn-Jones, who bought the estate over two decades ago.

James Dyson made his fortune from the development of a modern cyclonic vacuum cleaner system. His firm also manufactures hand dryers and beauty accessories.

He was one of the most prominent businessmen to support Brexit in the run-up to the 2016 referendum in the UK.

By Olivia Kelleher

