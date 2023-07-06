Play Button
Play Button
News

Bodies of Irish teens who died in Greece to be repatriated today

Bodies of Irish teens who died in Greece to be repatriated today
Photo: St Michael's College Union
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The bodies of two Dublin teenagers who died in Greece over the weekend will be repatriated today.

Andrew O'Donnell and Max Wall died in separate incidents while on a sixth year holiday in Ios.

Post-mortem examinations on the bodies of the two Irish teenagers concluded yesterday in Athens.

The classmates who had just completed their exams at St Michael’s College in south Dublin, were two of around 90 students from the same school who had gone to the Greek island to celebrate completing their exams last week.

Advertisement

Andrew went missing on Friday and his body was found on Sunday at around lunchtime after a massive search operation on the island.

Max fell ill on Sunday near the port on the island and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

The college in south Dublin has been holding twice-daily prayer services for the families while they are in Greece.

 

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Sam Smith returns to the stage following several weeks of enforced vocal rest

 By Beat News
News 2

Government wary of sacking RTÉ executive board over legal issues

 By Beat News
News 3

Tubridy still being paid by RTÉ, but will not be on air next week

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement