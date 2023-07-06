Bodies of Irish teens who died in Greece to be repatriated today

The bodies of two Dublin teenagers who died in Greece over the weekend will be repatriated today.

Andrew O'Donnell and Max Wall died in separate incidents while on a sixth year holiday in Ios.

Post-mortem examinations on the bodies of the two Irish teenagers concluded yesterday in Athens.

The classmates who had just completed their exams at St Michael’s College in south Dublin, were two of around 90 students from the same school who had gone to the Greek island to celebrate completing their exams last week.

Advertisement

Andrew went missing on Friday and his body was found on Sunday at around lunchtime after a massive search operation on the island.

Max fell ill on Sunday near the port on the island and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Our doors and our hearts are open



Thank you to all who formed a Guard Of Honour as Andrew and Max left IOS for Athens this morning.



Fr Paddy Moran CSSp and Tom Kelleher will officiate at services here today and tomorrow at 12 noon and 6pm



All welcome pic.twitter.com/0euUgtfucG — St Michael's College Union (@StMichaelsColl1) July 4, 2023

Advertisement

The college in south Dublin has been holding twice-daily prayer services for the families while they are in Greece.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.