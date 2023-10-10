Bomb threat shuts down LUAS

A bomb threat resulted in the LUAS being shut down during rush hour, according to the Irish Mirror.

The threat, which was a hoax, shut down the tram in Dublin City just after 6pm.

The Gardaí halted and evacuated the Red and Green Lines after they received a call from an unknown source, detailing suspicious activity on the tram.

An Garda Síochána issued in a statement: "All LUAS trams were stopped at the nearest LUAS stop and passengers were evacuated in the interests of public safety. An Garda Síochána worked with LUAS staff to search all operational trams. Nothing of concern was found and the LUAS has returned to full operation. An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time."

Advertisement

LUAS tickets would remain valid on the buses, allowing passengers to use Dublin Bus on their alternative routes.

Following thorough searches, the service resumed at around 7:30pm. Transdev advised passengers that there would be delays following the incident.

Earlier this week saw the death of a woman in her 60s in Dublin following a hit-and-run incident.