Cannabis 'bigger issue' than alcohol for under 25s according to doctors group

A group of doctors say they're tired of seeing young lives derailed by cannabis use, and claim there's been little attempt by the government or HSE to counter pro-cannabis messaging.

It comes ahead of the Citizen's Assembly on Drugs Use, which will hold its first meeting next weekend.

In a letter published by the Irish Times, the group, which includes the head of Trinity College's school of medicine and two former IMO Presidents, say concerns raised about the health implications of cannabis use 'remain ignored'.

They say for people under 25, it's the most common substance generating demand for addiction services, and is a bigger issue than alcohol.

The letter cited hospital admission data for 2020, which indicated that over 1 thousand people were admitted to medical and psychiatric hospitals with a cannabis-related diagnoses.

The group of 21 doctors told the paper legalising cannabis use 'isn't the answer' to resolving these issues, and hopes renewed priority is given to prevention and treatment in the Citizen's Assembly on Drugs Use.