Car caught travelling 178/km in the South East

A vehicle was caught travelling 178km/km in the South East this morning.

Carlow Roads Policing Unit conducted a speed check on the M9 where they detected the vehicle travelling 50km over the speed limit.

The driver of the car failed to stop for Gardaí but was caught in Waterford.

The driver was arrested for dangerous driving.

It then emerged that the passenger in the vehicle was a suspect in a separate theft incident.

Both the driver and the passenger were charged and will appear before the courts.

