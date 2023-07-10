Car falls out of car park and onto footpath

A vehicle fell from the first floor of a car park last night and landed on the footpath.

The incident occurred on Baggot Street Upper in South Dublin after 9 o'clock Sunday evening.

Firefighter/Paramedics from Donnybrook & Dolphins Barn, along with two of our ambulances attended this RTC last night after a car left the 1st floor car park & landed on the footpath pic.twitter.com/Yuezr4nBLU — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 10, 2023

RTÉ reports no injuries were sustained in the incident, however, both occupants of the vehicle were brought to St. Vincent's Hospital as a precaution.

There were also no pedestrians injured when the car hit the footpath below.

