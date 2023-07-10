Play Button
Car falls out of car park and onto footpath

Car falls out of car park and onto footpath
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade on Twitter
Rachael Dunphy
A vehicle fell from the first floor of a car park last night and landed on the footpath.

The incident occurred on Baggot Street Upper in South Dublin after 9 o'clock Sunday evening.

RTÉ reports no injuries were sustained in the incident, however, both occupants of the vehicle were brought to St. Vincent's Hospital as a precaution.

There were also no pedestrians injured when the car hit the footpath below.

