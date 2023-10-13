Cara Darmody accepts first ever Shona Hero Award

Cara Darmody has accepted the first ever Shona Hero Award at yesterday's Shine Festival, run by the Shona Project.

The 12-year-old has recently become the youngest person in history to pass the Leaving Certificate maths paper.

Cara sat the Leaving Cert maths paper this Summer to raise funds for charities which aid families with autistic children. Her two brothers have non-verbal autism. The young lady wanted to make a difference for families like hers, and people like her brothers.

Ryan Tubridy gave the Ardfinnan student her results live on the Late Late Show last year. Cara was awarded 97% in her Junior Certificate maths paper. She also stood in the Dáil to raise awareness of the lack of HSE services affect her family, and thousands like them.

She was awarded the first ever Shona Hero Award yesterday, during the final day of the Shine Festival. The young activist moved many people in the audience to tears with her story. She filled the room with admiration for her grit and determination. The award will become an annual feature of the Shine festival, highlighting women who make a difference in the world.