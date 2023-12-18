Check out the Christmas supermarket opening hours for Dunnes, Tesco, Aldi, SuperValu and Lidl

As Christmas draws near, the most popular supermarkets are expecting a surge in visitors as customers complete their shopping ahead of the holidays.

To avoid any disappointments, the likes of Dunnes, Tesco, Aldi, SuperValu and Lidl have revealed their shopping hours.

It is important to note that the shopping hours for these stores across the South East will depend on location.

It is important to check the exact opening hours of each store for the week leading up to Christmas.

Dunnes

Advertisement

Dunnes Stores is one of Ireland's biggest stores and most of its stores will operate till midnight in most of the South East.

As with most of the stores on this list, all branches will be closed for Christmas Day and St Stephen's Day. Find your local store’s opening hours here.

Tesco

Like Dunnes, retail giants Tesco will also offer midnight opening hours. For example, the Tesco Ardkeen Superstore Will be open from 7am till 1am the next day from 21st to the 23rd and on the 24th will be open from 7am to 7pm.

The same opening hours goes for the Tesco store at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow although the Tullow Superstore opening hours is different with earlier closing times.

Advertisement

Find your local store’s opening hours here.

SuperValu

Supervalu branches are run individually due to its business model however most will operate like the other stores across the Christmas and New Year period.

Most stores will open at 7am and close at 8pm or 9pm on Christmas eve and New Year's eve.

For example, the store in Enniscorthy-Pettitt's, Wexford will close at 9pm each day till the 24th but the store at Loughboy in Kilkenny will close at 10pm each day.

Advertisement

Find your local store’s opening hours here.

Aldi

All Aldi stores in the country will cease operations on Christmas Day, St Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Day.

However, most stores will have opening times of 8am to 11pm from 22nd to 23rd, while Christmas and New Year's Eve will see stores close early at 7pm.

According to the Irish Mirror, the below will be the opening times for ALDI from Dec 18 to Jan 1st.

December 18 - December 23 - 8am to 11pm

Christmas Eve - 8am to 7pm

Christmas Day - CLOSED

St Stephen’s Day - CLOSED

December 27 - 30 - 9am to 9pm

New Year's Eve - 9am to7pm

New Year's Day - CLOSED

Find your local store’s opening hours here.

Lidl

Like Aldi, Lidl will will be closed nationwide on Christmas Day, St Stephen's Day and New Year’s Day.

However, unlike Aldi most stores will be open from 8am until 10pm.

According to the Irish Mirror, the below will be the opening times for Lidl from Dec 18 to Jan 1st.

December 18 - 23 - 8am to 10pm

Christmas Eve - 8am to 6pm

Christmas Day - CLOSED

St Stephen’s Day - CLOSED

December 27-30- 8am to 10pm

New Year’s Eve - 8am, to 7pm

New Year’s Day - CLOSED

January 2- 8am to 10pm

Find your local store’s opening hours here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.