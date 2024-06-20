Play Button
Circle K announces fuel discount at service stations across Ireland

14/12/2023 Motorists queue to fill with fuel this afternoon at a CircleK filling station in Tallaght ,as the company announced a flash reduction of 20cent per litre of their fuels from 1pm this afternoon until 4 pm. at participating filling stations......Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Beat News
Beat News
Circle K has announced a special fuel discount will be in place for a limited time at select service stations.

From 12-5 pm on Thursday, customers will save 10 cents per litre when they fuel up at participating Circle K service stations.

Current members of Circle K’s new loyalty programme Extra, as well as people who sign up and become a member of Extra today, will enjoy exclusive, additional benefits.

Members of Circle K Extra can avail of the 10 cents per litre price drop for the day (06:00 – 23:59) or reap an additional reward and save 20 cent per litre during the hours of 12pm-5pm.

There are 400 stations across the island of Ireland.

Ciara Foxton, Managing Director of Circle K Ireland said, “We are delighted to offer a summer fuel discount to thank and support customers across Ireland. All customers can enjoy 10 cents off per litre from 12 pm-5 pm today, while members of our new loyalty programme, Extra, will receive an exclusive benefit with a 10 cent per litre discount for the entire day and 20 cents off per litre during the hours of 12 pm-5 pm.

At Circle K, we are committed to making our customer's lives easier. We hope today’s promotion, as well as our ongoing fuel discounts for Extra members, will make people’s journeys a little more enjoyable.”

By Michael Bolton

